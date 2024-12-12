‘Absolute tragedy’ - East Lothian pub announces closure leaving customers 'devastated'

An East Lothian pub has announced its sudden closure in a heartfelt message to loyal customers.

The Fisherrow Tap, on New Street in Musselburgh, has shut for good after the owners made a “very tough decison”.

The pub, which was brought to the Honest Toun by the team behind Edinburgh's Portobello Tap and the Old Eastway Tap on Easter Road, opened in 2023 when it replaced the former Hole in the Wa'.

Just over a year later, however, the venue has closed its doors, with the owners sharing the sad news on social media.

In an emotional post on Facebook, they wrote: “We’re really sad to say that after much consideration, we’ve taken the very tough decision to close Fisherrow Tap with immediate effect. We poured our heart and soul and three months of our lives into renovating a pretty unloved boozer back in June 2023 and had high hopes for the pub.

“We’ve really appreciated how welcoming the community has been to our business and our team but the sad reality is that the numbers just aren’t stacking up. So, our immediate priorities are ensuring the wellbeing of our team members and that our valued suppliers are all made whole and paid what they are owed. By taking this step now, we’re confident we’ll be able to do that.

“Our thanks to all our customers who have frequented the pub over the last year or so and made it a really special wee place. And of course, thanks to our brilliant team for putting their best efforts into trying to make it a success.”

Locals reacted to the news with sadness on Facebook, with one regular saying: “Absolute tragedy. I didn’t know my last visit would be my last visit, but at least it was memorable and very fun.”

Another wrote: “Oh no, really sorry to hear this! We have absolutely loved having such a brilliant pub on our doorstep. Will really miss the quiz and our Friday post work pints.”

A third person commented: “Really sorry to hear this devastating news, we have all appreciated the amazing staff, absolutely amazing beer with fantastic choice, and amazing atmosphere – thanks again for great service and wish you all the best in the future.”

The decision to close the Fisherrow Tap has no impact on the Portobello Tap and Old Eastway Tap, which remain open as normal.