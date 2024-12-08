Edinburgh Santa Run: Hundreds of people run through Princes Street Gardens for charity event

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 8th Dec 2024, 17:07 BST

Hundreds of people ran through West Princes Street Gardens dressed as Santa today to raise money for charity.

Now in its 20th year, the Edinburgh Santa Run is an annual festive fundraiser organised by local charity, When You Wish Upon a Star, with all proceeds going to help grant wishes for children living with life threatening illnesses.

More than 400 people arrived at the Ross Band Stand this morning where there was a festive warm up before the fun run began at 11am.

Here are 14 pictures of the event.

People had a lot of fun during the warm up in West Prince Street Gardens

Runners get ready for the fun run in West Princes Street Gardens

There was plenty of festive cheers are people completed two laps around West Princes Street Gardens

