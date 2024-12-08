Now in its 20th year, the Edinburgh Santa Run is an annual festive fundraiser organised by local charity, When You Wish Upon a Star, with all proceeds going to help grant wishes for children living with life threatening illnesses.
More than 400 people arrived at the Ross Band Stand this morning where there was a festive warm up before the fun run began at 11am.
Here are 14 pictures of the event.
1. Edinburgh Santa Run 2024
2. Festive warm up
People had a lot of fun during the warm up in West Prince Street Gardens | NW
3. Start line
Runners get ready for the fun run in West Princes Street Gardens | NW
4. All smiles
There was plenty of festive cheers are people completed two laps around West Princes Street Gardens | NW