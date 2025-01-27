Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scaffolding that has covered an Edinburgh building for almost five years is set to be removed by November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remedial works at the G&V Hotel on George IV Bridge saw scaffolding erected around the building in 2020, with the construction site also occupying a section of the pavement and road.

The renovation project was originally scheduled to be completed in the same year but was delayed after an investigation found ‘several complex issues that needed to be addressed’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scaffolding was first erected outside the G&V Hotel on George IV Bridge in 2020 | Google Maps

The City of Edinburgh Council has now received a timescale for the remainder of the works that will see scaffolding removed in stages throughout the year.

A business update to the council’s transport and environment committee stated ‘the remedial works are now in their final stage’ with the first section of scaffold to be ‘uncovered’ by the end of next month before final sections are removed in November.

The council document added: “Council officers will continue to work with the owner of the site to minimise the impact of the development on residents, businesses and other road users.”

Councillor Stephen Jenkinson, transport and environment convener, said: “This is a welcome development on the issue. This particular building is in the heart of our Old Town and I hope that in the near future these works can be completed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five-star, 136-bedroom hotel was built following demolition of the former Lothian Regional Council offices on the site and opened amid great fanfare in late 2009. It was a partnership between fashion brand Missoni and the Rezidor Hotel Group, but that came to an end in 2014. The hotel was renamed G&V (George and Victoria) and is now part of the Radisson group.