Edinburgh schools will no longer require pupils to wear branded uniforms in a move designed to reduce costs for parents.

Schools have been told uniform policies should be flexible and include plain, non-branded items that match school colours. Blazers and branded items - featuring crests or badges, for example - will no longer be compulsory, encouraged or promoted by schools.

The council said in recent years the cost of school uniforms had steadily increased and for some families, uniform costs, especially for higher priced branded and embroidered items, made a significant impact on household budgets.

It said schools in Edinburgh would continue to have uniforms but parents and carers would have a wider choice on where to buy them and how much to spend. Schools would now be expected to do all they could to limit school clothing costs for families and should not direct parents to specialist suppliers to purchase branded items.

Earlier this year, Tory councillor Christopher Cowdy criticised the move away from branded clothing, claiming it amounted to an effective ban on uniforms. He argued uniforms helped create a strong school identity and a sense of pride and said uniform policy should be left to headteachers.

The policy of no longer requiring pupils to wear branded uniforms, which is in line with Scottish Government guidance, has now been approved by the city’s education committee.

Education convener James Dalgleish said: “We are committed to tackling poverty and inequality in our schools and it is clear that the cost of school uniform items has, for some, created a barrier to school education. One of the ways we are addressing this is by removing the need for parents and carers to be compelled to spend more money than is necessary on school uniform.

“The Scottish Government guidance makes clear the rationale behind the new approach to school uniforms. It is the right thing to do make changes that will have a positive financial impact on families by reducing the cost of the school day, while also creating a more inclusive school environment and promoting sustainability.

“I am pleased that members of the education, children and families committee have agreed this positive step forward which is focused on supporting all pupils to come to school feeling comfortable, confident and ready to learn.”