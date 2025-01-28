Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A councillor has accused city education bosses of effectively "banning" school uniforms in Edinburgh after headteachers were told they should no longer direct parents to suppliers of branded school clothing.

Tory Christopher Cowdy said uniforms helped create a strong school identity and a sense of pride. And he called for the "ban" to be lifted until councillors debate the issue.

But the council’s minority Labour administration said it was trying to ease the financial burden on parents and insisted schools could still opt to have uniforms.

Scottish Government guidance says schools should not promote branded school uniforms

Cllr Cowdy said there had been mention of branded school uniforms in the context of budget savings proposals at the education committee in September, but he had not expected any move on the issue.

"Then I was told all schools had been contacted by the council and told not to put in any new orders for branded schoolwear and they should not be telling parents where to find branded schoolwear.

"It looks to me like an effective ban on branded school uniforms.

"Headteachers are meant to have the autonomy to decide uniform policy, but if they are not allowed to tell parents where they can find branded uniforms it takes it out of their hands.

"There are some schools with a very strong school community identity and people can be very proud of their school community and uniforms help to create that."

He said if there was a problem with unruly behaviour by pupils outwith school, uniforms also made it easier to trace which school they came from.

Cllr Cowdy said he had called for the issue to be brought back to the education committee for discussion and the instruction to heads should be withdrawn until then

"I'm very surprised this has happened and I think there are strong arguments to low headteachers the autonomy to decide and I don't yet see the rationale behind pushing a ban so strongly."

The report to the education committee in September said the cost of a uniform often depended heavily on the colour requested. "For example, the cost of a blazer for a primary school pupil supplied by the same provider can vary between £110 and £19 depending on the school’s individual choice."

It is understood some schools opt for pin badges or iron-on logos as alternatives to branded clothing.

The council wrote to headteachers on uniforms after receiving Scottish Government guidance, which included the advice: "Branded items of uniform and blazers should not be compulsory, nor promoted or encouraged by schools."

Education convener Joan Griffiths said: “In September, following new Scottish Government guidance on school uniforms, the Education, Children and Families Committee reiterated its commitment to tackling poverty and inequality.

“One of the ways we are doing this is by removing the need for parents and carers to be compelled to spend more money than is necessary on school uniform.

“In line with this new guidance, parents or carers should not be directed to specialist suppliers to purchase branded items. Schools can continue to have uniforms but parents will have wider choice on where they can buy uniforms and on how much they need to spend.”

She said the cost of school uniforms had steadily increased over the years. “For some families, uniform costs, especially for higher priced branded/embroidered items, represent a significant impact on household budgets.

“We are confident that these changes will have a positive financial impact both on families and schools. By having more generic items in circulation, we can increase the number and variety of items donated to the Edinburgh School Uniform Bank. This will ensure greater sustainability and provide more opportunities for families donate and accept recycled items.

“Many schools have already made very positive changes to their uniform policy helping reduce the cost of the school day, and in the spirit of the new Scottish Government guidance.

“We know that wearing a uniform forms part of a sense of identity and community for children, and schools can continue to have logos and school branding. Schools are empowered to ensure their uniform policy reflects their values in line with the guidance. The changes to buying options will support schools and families with lower costs and greater choice.“