Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh’s pupil-teacher ratio - already one of the highest in Scotland - is at risk of increasing further as a result of private schools losing their VAT exemption, Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs has claimed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tories argue that the UK Labour Government’s decision to impose VAT at 20 per cent on school fees from this month will result in parents who cannot afford the bigger bills withdrawing their children and sending them to state schools instead.

In Edinburgh it has been estimated about one quarter of secondary-age pupils currently attend independent school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Mr Briggs, the Scottish Conservatives’ education spokesman, says an influx of former private sector pupils into the city’s council-run schools could affect the pupil-teacher ratio.

Edinburgh’s pupil-teacher ratio is already the second highest in Scotland | (Image: Adobe Stock)

He said: “The decision by this Labour Government to charge VAT on independent schools will have a bigger impact here in Edinburgh than anywhere else in the UK.

“Many parents and guardians are who already making big sacrifices to send their children to independent schools will be priced out by the increased cost.

“In Edinburgh there is already fierce competition by parents to get their children into high performing schools and this will only be amplified by more pupils entering state schools.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest official figures for Scotland’s 32 council areas show Edinburgh’s pupil-teacher ratio currently stands at 14.7 pupils per teacher, second only to East Lothian, where it is 15.

Mr Briggs said: “A low pupil teacher ratio is generally accepted as better for pupils learning and Edinburgh has historically had a higher ratio than other parts of Scotland.

“Labour’s ill thought through policy has the potential to notably increase the number of pupils per teacher in the Capital.”

The UK government plans to use the revenue from VAT on private school fees to pay for 6,500 new teachers in state schools. It has estimated the tax could raise £460m this year, potentially rising to £1.7bn by 2029/30,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to Mr Briggs’ comments about the potential impact on Edinburgh, city education convener Joan Griffiths said: “We are ready to give all children and young people living in Edinburgh the very best start in life, regardless of where a child’s school journey may have started. We are continuing to review capacity in our schools and are strategically managing applications for places, applying existing policy to all placing requests.

“We continue to meet Scottish Government guidance for pupil teacher ratios and are committed to maintaining current ratios going forward, giving children and young people in our schools the best opportunity to thrive and meet their learning potential.”