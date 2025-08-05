Edinburgh set to hold landmark financial gathering in hope to move up ranks

Edinburgh is set to hold a landmark gathering of global investors and decision makers in hopes that it will cement the city’s position as one of the world’s top financial centres.

Scotland’s Global Investment Summit is set to be held in the Scottish capital on October 6 and 7.

The showcase is being organised by Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE) and the City of London Corporation, with support from both the UK and Scottish governments.

Financial services make up around a third of the Edinburgh economy. Thousands of jobs were created in recent years as giants such as Citi, JP Morgan and Blackrock have chosen the city as a base for operations.

It is hoped the upcoming investment summit can help generate the momentum required to catapult Edinburgh further up Global Financial Centres Index rankings.

Edinburgh was ranked as the 29th most important financial city in the world in the latest Global Financial Centres Index by consultancy Z/Yen.

While not in the top 20, the Scottish capital is still ahead of Sydney, Vancouver, Berlin, Madrid, Milan and Mumbai.

Across Scotland, the financial services sector is worth almost £15billion to the economy and supports around 150,000 skilled jobs.

SFE has argued that Edinburgh would benefit from action to address a lack of grade A office space, as well as further investment in transport connections.

Sandy Begbie CBE FRSE, SFE chief executive, said: “Edinburgh has a history in banking and financial services dating back more than three centuries and the city is increasingly viewed today by the sector’s biggest players as an ideal base for their operations.

“At SFE, we believe the city can build on its enormous strengths to cement a place in the Premier League of financial centres around the world, as we set out in our recent growth strategy.

“The investment summit in October will provide an ideal launch pad to enhance the city’s reputation further, showcasing all Edinburgh and Scotland have to offer while bringing top investors face-to-face with decision-makers to discuss all the opportunities we know they will be eager to hear about.

“As we continue to deliver our sector growth strategy, this can only help unlock substantial investment in key sectors, while creating new jobs and economic growth for Edinburgh and beyond.”