A popular furniture shop opened in Edinburgh today, marking the first ever Scottish store from the family-owned business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furniture Village, the UK’s largest independently owned furniture retailer opened its doors at Straiton Retail Park this morning (Friday, December 20) and promises to deliver an ‘unrivalled customer shopping experience,’ expert advice and low prices.

Set across two floors, customers can shop for furniture and accessories for every room of the house, from stylish sofas and chairs to well-made beds, dining tables and storage along with a variety of lighting and accessories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furniture Village, opened its doors at Straiton Retail Park in Edinburgh on Friday, December 20 at 9am | www.raymonddaviesphotography.com

Charlie Harrison, managing director at Furniture Village, said: “Whilst Scottish customers have been able to shop our collections online, we have long wanted to bring our unique in-store experience to our Scottish customer base.

“After many months of searching for the perfect location, we found the space at Straiton Retail Park and knew it was the right fit for us. The new store is packed full of our distinctive furniture and accessories, and we are excited to throw open the doors to customers and help them transform their homes with our designs.”

As well as Furniture Village’s exclusive collections, there will be dedicated spaces from leading brands including Duresta and G Plan, and a bed studio featuring products from brands including Tempur, Harrison Spinks and Hypnos. Customers can also shop innovative products, such as the Smart Sofas collections which includes cinema sofas.

The award-winning retailer currently has 56 stores in England but plans to open ‘several new stores’ in Scotland next year. The retail chain will be launching exclusive opening offers including sale prices storewide and £50 off every £500 spent until February 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furniture Village was awarded ‘Retailer of the Year’ at the 2024 Ideal Home awards, and named 'Retail Family Business of the Year at the 2024 Family Business Awards. At the Best Companies Awards 2024, it was recognised as a ‘world class business to work for’ and has a Trustpilot rating of 5 stars.