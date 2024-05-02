Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to expand Straiton Retail Park onto land behind the Asda store have been put before councillors for the first time.

The application by Lansdowne Investment will see four new large commercial units built on the land at the popular retail park. Midlothian council’s planning committee heard the new premises may be home to retailers, but could also be food and drink or business premises.

The meeting this week heard concerns about the access to the new buildings, which are proposed to be situated off the mini-roundabout at Asda as well as Niven’s Knowe Road.

Councillor Connor McManus told the meeting: “We all know the road at Asda is very busy. There is an access next to Nissan and whether they plan to keep it or not is unknown. It needs to be given due thought.”

The council’s head of planning Peter Arnsdorf said: “That will be in the details of the plan and is definitely a consideration.”

The applicants said the proposed new expansion of Straiton would aim to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists as well as connections with bus stops and the wider walking and cycling network.

They said in their proposals: “The primary vehicle access is via the existing signal junction access on the A701, and mini roundabout shared with Asda. The secondary access point via Niven’s Knowe Road is also to be maintained.

“Detailed proposals for service access are under discussion, for further final design. The aim is to segregate servicing vehicles as soon as possible within the site to ensure safe management and a pleasant customer experience.”