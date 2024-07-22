Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning gift shop has shut its doors for the last time, with its owners saying they are “heartbroken” at having to close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maisies Boutique in South Queensferry’s High Street announced last month it would be winding up after seven years’ trading.

Maisies gift shop in South Queensferry has shut it doors for the last time | supplied

In a social media post, the owners said: “We have some news for you. We’re closing Maisies. There’s not an easy way for us to say this and we could go into detail about how we came to this decision but ultimately it doesn’t change anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you know anything about us, then you know how much of our heart is in this shop, you know we’ve been part of it since we were teens, you know how we grew up here and have been a part of the high street for over half our lives so you know how absolutely heartbroken we are to have to call it a day.

“We need you to know we gave it everything we had and we hope you know the past 7 years have been the ride of a lifetime for us and we have loved being part of the fabric of Queensferry for so long.

“The high street is an incredibly special place and all we hope is, if you are able, you support it as much as you can because it’s the toughest it’s ever been - take it from us.

“Maisies has been our baby, we put every ounce of blood, sweat and tears into it and it’s been our ultimate labour of love.” They thanked all their supporters, customers, family and friends and signed off “The Maisies Gals, Julia & Caley”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were many responses, praising their efforts and wishing them well. One said: “So sorry to hear this news. It’s been incredibly tough as a small business these past few years. I’ve enjoyed shopping at Maisies over the years and you are beautiful girls who have given your everything to make your customers welcome.”

Another said: “You absolutely gave it your best shot! So many obstacles to climb over … covid being the main hurdle but you both pulled it together and carried on!”

One customer said Maisies was “so much more than a shop”. And another said: “I was sorry to read this news but you have both done yourself and The Ferry proud over the years.”

Earlier this year, gin shop House of Boe in Queensferry High Street also closed.