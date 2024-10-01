Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Edinburgh's best-loved garden centre stores is set to close its doors.

It comes as Dobbies announced plans to shut 17 of its sites by the end of the year.

The group said the proposed closures are part of a restructuring plan to help return the business to profit and reduce its rent bill.

The move will see it shut 11 larger sites and six Little Dobbies stores –including the branchon Raeburn Place in Stockbridge.

Dobbies Garden Centres said that 465 of its roughly 3,600 workers will be affected by the planned closures.

The company said the sites will continue to operate as normal until the restructuring process is given the green light.

The garden centre chain, which was bought by investment firm Ares Management last year, fell to a £105.2 million pre-tax loss in the year to March 2023, against a £7 million loss a year earlier, according to its most-recently filed company accounts.

The company said in a statement: “The restructuring plan, and other strategic initiatives, are expected to return Dobbies to sustainable profitability through site rationalisations, rent reductions and other tangible cost savings, securing its long-term future and allowing access to future investment.

“Thereafter, Dobbies will operate 60 stores and continue to play a key role in the market, working constructively with stakeholders and suppliers, and having an active and committed role in the communities in which it’s based.”