A new M&S Food convenience store has opened in Stockbridge - with Percy Pig, as guest of honour, cutting the ribbon.

The new store, at 36-38 Raeburn Place, has created 25 new jobs and is Marks and Spencer’s 11th outlet in the city.

Percy Pig cut the ribbon to open the new M&S Food store in Stockbridge | supplied

It includes an in-store bakery, offering a selection of bread, cakes and pastries, baked throughout the day. And the company says the shelves are brimming with quality, trusted value produce from the 2,500 Select Farm partners it works with across Scotland.

Customers will also be able to pick up their online marksandspencer.com orders via a dedicated Click & Collect point.

M&S, in partnership with licensed franchise operator HM Stanley Ltd, launched the 2,800 sq. ft store on Thursday, July 18. Percy Pig joined story manager Paul Donnelly and staff to cut the ribbon and declare the store officially open.

Mr Donnelly said: “We are thrilled to officially open our brand-new convenience store in Stockbridge today. The last few weeks have been so exciting for us all as we’ve seen the store take shape, and I’d like to thank everyone in our team of colleagues for all their hard work to make sure everything is ready for our customers today.

“The store is an exciting investment in the future of M&S in Scotland, and I can’t wait for our customers to explore all the new features that the store has to offer.”

The new branch is in the former Scotmid store, which was previously occupied by Woolworths. In 2009 there was a fierce battle between Scotmid and Sainsbury’s to secure the old Woolies premises. A “Keep Stockbridge Local” campaign gathered 4,000 signatures on a petition to keep Sainsbury’s out and Scotmid eventually won the lease - though a few months later, Sainsbury’s opened a branch in nearby Deanhaugh Street.