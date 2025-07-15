Edinburgh shops still selling single use vapes over a month after they were banned

Shops across the Capital are still selling single use vapes – over a month after they were banned across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Local Democracy Reporting Service was able to buy seven at sites around Edinburgh, with many shops still carrying them in public view.

Many shop workers acknowledged they were illegal to sell when asked by an undercover reporter, with one saying customers sought them out because they ‘liked the taste’. Others said they were working on clearing out stock, while a handful pled ignorance, saying they did not know the vapes were illegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ban was brought in on June 1 of this year by the Scottish Government over public health and environmental well-being grounds.

Similar bans came into effect in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on the same day, with the Scottish ban delayed by two months to line up the start date nationwide.

Local democracy reporter Joe Sullivan with the illegal vapes he was able to purchase from several Edinburgh shops. | LDR

It had been announced in Scotland in early 2024, giving manufacturers and retailers time to adapt to the change. To be legal, vapes need to be rechargeable, and have the ability for the vape liquid and heating elements inside to be replaced.

Vape manufacturers have responded by creating new lines of products that visibly resemble their old disposable ones, but which feature charging ports and disposable pods that contain liquid and new heating elements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local authorities have been tasked with enforcing the ban – though a council report in May said the city’s trading standards team would need more resources to investigate disposable vapes without reducing their other services.

Having seen several stores appearing to stock disposable vapes weeks after the ban came into effect we carried out test purchasing at sites across the city.

At one popular city centre retailer, we asked if the store had any disposable vapes on hand. A cashier obliged, and took out ten disposable vapes, laying them out on the counter for us to take our pick.

He acknowledged that they were illegal, but said that customers seemed to prefer the taste of the old disposable units over the refillable equivalents many companies have released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The only difference is the battery. But people still want these, they like the taste I think.”

The vape we bought there, a Higo Crystal bar, lacks a charging port or a way to replace the liquid inside, making it illegal under the new law.

Returning a couple days later, the same shopkeeper denied he sold us the vape, and said the shop did not stock or carry ones not compliant with the ban.

At a Southside convenience store, we were able to ask for a cola-flavoured Elf Bar right off the shelf without issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if the vape was illegal, the cashier there confirmed it was. He said the store was working on clearing out its stock, and that refills for the newer vapes were hard to obtain.

He continued on to say: “People don’t care [whether the vape is disposable], they’re the same. The law is pointless without having the refills.”

The story was the same at another two city centre newsagents, where we were able to buy a disposable peach ice SKE bar and a disposable cherry cola Elf Bar.

One shopkeeper there told us: “The [refill] pods are hard to get. Our supplier doesn’t stock them, we can’t buy them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The issue of what is legal and illegal was one which seemed to be causing some shopkeepers trouble. At another city centre newsagent we were able to purchase a pineapple peach mango Elf Bar – and when asked if it was compliant with the ban, the shopkeeper seemed to believe it was, telling us, “you can change the pods”.

He was confused when we removed the vape from its packaging, and pointed out that it had no charger or removable refill pods.

When we went back to the shop, a different shop worker also thought the vape was legal, saying they had received the non-compliant Elf Bars as part of a shipment two weeks ago. We were also able to buy non-compliant vapes at two more shops in the city, with both stocking them quite openly.

All seven stores were asked for comment, however none had responded by time of publication. At each store we asked for a receipt, however most declined to provide them, with some saying they were out of receipt paper and others providing no explanation as to why one could not be given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has now passed its dossier of evidence on to Edinburgh Council’s trading standards team, who are investigating.

We also checked some chain supermarkets for vapes – and managed to find one, the Sainsbury’s on Shandwick Place – stocking disposable ones.

However, when a cashier tried to ring up the vape, his terminal would not allow him to scan the product. He then cleared the remaining disposable vapes from the shelf behind him.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said the firm took its “role as a responsible retailer very seriously”, and that it ensures all its stores are compliant with the ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “Local authorities are responsible for enforcement of the single use vape ban. Day to day enforcement activities are carried out by Trading standards officers employed by each Local Authority.

“The Scottish Government remains in contact with regulators and the other UK nations regarding any compliance and enforcement issues.”

The illegal vapes which were purchased at Edinburgh shops despite being banned since June 1. | LDR

Alexandra Connell, chair of the Society of Chief Officers of Trading Standards in Scotland, said that trading standards teams need more support in order to tackle the ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We are a small profession. We [already] have an awful lot of other work that’s equally important that we have to get out and do.

“The Scottish Government have identified some monies to help us with enforcement of it. But the mechanisms for how that money gets to us isn’t particularly clear [yet].

“And it’s a small pot. Divided between 32 local authorities, it means everybody gets a very small pot of money.

“What we really need is to be properly resourced. We need to recognise that we actually have a huge remit. And our remit seems to be getting bigger, we have new burdens, but as I say, we are a small profession.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Connell said that trading standards officers often had to prioritise investigating products with the most harm, such as counterfeit or defective children’s toys, over enforcement of other products.

She also said stopping disposable vapes at the border might be a more cost-effective solution than having council trading standards officers remove them from individual stores.

According to her, investigating vapes that aren’t compliant with the ban is an expensive and time consuming process. She says trading standards officers need extensive training to identify illegal vapes.

And, they sometimes need to take vapes apart, as some will appear to feature charging ports but lack a rechargeable battery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The process of getting rid of disposable vapes is also challenging – due to their lithium batteries, they need to be appropriately recycled, which does not always come cheap.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Council said: “Single use disposable vaping devices became illegal on June 1, and any business still offering these for sale is committing a criminal offence.

“Trading Standards Officers may seize the items, issue Fixed Penalty notices or submit reports to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The Trading Standards team will respond to any complaints or reports of non-compliance, which can be sent to [email protected] or reported via Advice Direct Scotland.”