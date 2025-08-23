Calls have been made for a 20-year dispute over a new sports hub to be brought before the council’s planning committee, following mass resignations from a community stakeholder group.

Planning permission was granted in 2003 to build a new housing development on the old Moray House university campus site at Cramond Road North, at the former Cramond Campus site.

As part of this, it was also agreed that developer AMA Homes would also provide new sports facilities, including a sports pavilion and new playing pitches.

However, more than 20 years on, the sports facilities have never been provided. Meanwhile, all the housing has been built, sold, and occupied.

Following independent mediation, fresh attempts were made to inject new momentum into the sports element of the project in 2022 when the Council’s Planning Committee agreed AMA’s new ‘roadmap’ to deliver the facilities.

The new sports hub is planned at the currently unkept 15 acre former Cramond Campus site. | GM

This included a requirement to submit a full detailed planning application in the summer of 2024, with construction to start by November 2024.

Community consultation on initial plans took place in the Spring of last year. However, no development has yet been started, and no detailed planning application has been lodged.

This week, the community representative who sat on a stakeholder group to work with AMA in delivering the roadmap resigned en masse in frustration at the lack of progress and the absence of any clarity on if and when the facilities will be built.

Local councillor Kevin Lang, along with members of the Cramond and Barnton Community Council, Cramond Association, and Brighouse Residents’ Association, wrote to AMA this week to confirm they were all resigning from the group due to the lack of progress.

In their resignation letter to AMA, they said the matter now had to return to the council’s planning committee so all planning and legal options could be explored.

The large Cramond Campus site is situated north of Cramond Road North. The area is currently overgrown and unused by the community. | Google Maps

Cllr Kevin Lang said: “For over 20 years, the community of Cramond has been let down by a catalogue of bad decisions and broken promises. The area desperately needs new playing pitches and other sporting facilities, not just for local clubs but also for the primary school.

“It is a disgrace that more than 20 years on from the original commitment to deliver new sports facilities, nothing has been built or even started.

“Back in 2022, we optimistically thought there was a chance to finally move beyond the historic disputes and get something done. However, three years on and despite further community consultations and commitments, nothing has been delivered.

“Worse of all, AMA have offered no certainty as to when or if construction will start. It feels like we are back to square one.

“The agreed road map is now a whole year off track and AMA is once again in breach of its planning obligations. Those of us who served on the stakeholder group have simply lost faith in the process.

“We need the whole thing to be brought back to the council planning committee. That way, we can explore the planning and legal options and see what, if anything, can be done.”

AMA Homes has been contacted for comment.