Edinburgh Storm Kathleen: Trees demolish garden hut and greenhouse and narrowly miss house
and live on Freeview channel 276
Storm Kathleen has left a trail of destruction in Edinburgh with fallen trees and damaged property.
One resident shared images showing a neighbour’s hut and greenhouse crushed by trees which had been blown down by the high winds.
It came after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Saturday as Storm Kathleen hit the Edinburgh area, the central belt and down the west coast of Britain.
Donna Brown, who lives in the Drumbrae area, took dramatic pictures from the rear of her own house showing the destruction wrought on her neighbours’ property. She told the Evening News: “Two trees have come down in Dochart Drive, demolishing the neighbours’ garden hut and greenhouse and narrowly missing their house.”
No-one was hurt, but the pictures show the scale of the damage. Three trees in Queen Street Gardens were also blown over on Saturday, blocking three lanes of Dundas Street with their branches. There were no injuries and no damage to vehicles. Workmen were quickly on the scene to remove the obstruction and cut up the branches.
A yellow wind warning remained in force for the north-west of Scotland on Sunday. On Saturday, more than 140 flights throughout the UK were cancelled as a result of the storm and in Ireland, around 34,000 people were left without electricity.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.