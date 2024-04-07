Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Storm Kathleen has left a trail of destruction in Edinburgh with fallen trees and damaged property.

One resident shared images showing a neighbour’s hut and greenhouse crushed by trees which had been blown down by the high winds.

Trees blown down by Storm Kathleen in Dochart Drive narrowly missed a house and demolished a garden hut and greenhouse. Picture: Donna Brown.

It came after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Saturday as Storm Kathleen hit the Edinburgh area, the central belt and down the west coast of Britain.

Donna Brown, who lives in the Drumbrae area, took dramatic pictures from the rear of her own house showing the destruction wrought on her neighbours’ property. She told the Evening News: “Two trees have come down in Dochart Drive, demolishing the neighbours’ garden hut and greenhouse and narrowly missing their house.”

Trees blown down in the high winds demolished a garden hit and greenhouse and narrowly missed a house. Picture: Donna Brown

No-one was hurt, but the pictures show the scale of the damage. Three trees in Queen Street Gardens were also blown over on Saturday, blocking three lanes of Dundas Street with their branches. There were no injuries and no damage to vehicles. Workmen were quickly on the scene to remove the obstruction and cut up the branches.