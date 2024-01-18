Edinburgh street locked down with ‘armed’ police and fire crews in attendance at property near Calder Road
A residential street in Edinburgh has been locked down by police due to an ongoing incident.
An eye witness reported a ‘massive’ police presence on Calder Road near the junction with Saughton Mains Place. They told the Evening News that an armed police unit was also on site in addition to ambulance and fire crews.
Another witness said: “An entire street on Calder Road has been blocked off just next to the Calder Road bus stop” adding “there was a fire engine parked around the corner also.”
It is understood that the police presence relates to a concern for a person.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.