The incident was reported shortly after 3.30pm on Thursday, 18 January

A residential street in Edinburgh has been locked down by police due to an ongoing incident.

An eye witness reported a ‘massive’ police presence on Calder Road near the junction with Saughton Mains Place. They told the Evening News that an armed police unit was also on site in addition to ambulance and fire crews.

Another witness said: “An entire street on Calder Road has been blocked off just next to the Calder Road bus stop” adding “there was a fire engine parked around the corner also.”

It is understood that the police presence relates to a concern for a person.