The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo flypasts are set to return this evening (August 7) and here is everything you need to know if you don’t want to miss the incredible spectacle.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has already began its run at the Castle Esplanade and will run each night until August 23.

One of the highlights of the run, not just for those attending the show, is the military flypasts. Here’s everything you need to know about them, including when you can catch a glimpse of the world famous Red Arrows.

What are the flypasts?

The flypasts have become Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo tradition and this year they are set to help the show celebrate its 75th anniversary. Jets taking off from RAF Lossiemouth or RAF Leuchars will fly in across Portobello, hitting speeds of 350 mph as they roar over the castle.

It is not known how many aircraft will be involved in each flypast.

When are the flypasts?

Five flypasts have been announced for 2025, with the RAF Typhoon kicking things off on Thursday, August 7. The final flypast, Army Apache Helicopters, will take place on Friday, August 22.

7 August 2025 at 9.30pm - RAF Typhoon

9 August 2025 at 6.15pm - RAF Red Arrows

20 August 2025 at 9.30pm - Aircraft TBC

21 August 2025 at 9.30pm - Army Apache Helicopter

22 August 2025 at 9.30pm - Army Apache Helicopter

Where can I see the flypasts?

The routes taken by each of the different aircraft will be different and as such it can be pretty hard to predict where you can see them as they approach or exit Edinburgh. But previous years have seen them spotted in the skies over Livingston, Portobello and South Queensferry.

If you’re in the city, you will no doubt get the best views in the Castle Esplanade, but if you’re not attending the show then you will be best to find a spot with a clear view of Edinburgh Castle, such as Calton Hill, the Grassmarket area, the Royal Mile, or Princes Street.

What are people saying?

Jason Barrett, CEO of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “We were born from the spirit of post-war celebration, and that legacy continues to inspire everything we do. The Flypasts are a demonstration of the Tattoo’s support and commitment to UK’s defence forces and are a cherished tradition and a much-loved highlight of our Show – stirring pride and joy in equal measure.

“This year, as we mark our 75th anniversary, we are honoured to welcome aircraft from both the RAF and the Army. As we turn our eyes to the sky, we're reminded of the extraordinary dedication of our armed forces — at home and around the world.”

However, not everyone is happy. Green Councillor Dan Heap has been a regular critic of the flypasts and lodged a motion, which was rejected, in May to see the flypasts banned citing noise complaints from residents and the toll they can take on military veterans, refugees and animals.

Cllr Heap said: “We want to reduce these to, preferably, zero, but at least get fewer. The main user of these, the Edinburgh Tattoo, has already decreased them, there’s fewer than there used to be.

“But it has a number of flight paths of jet aircraft during the tattoo, which is in August – it’s purely for entertainment.”