Plans have been approved to turn an Edinburgh tattoo parlour into a new restaurant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dalry-based Development Direct Ltd applied in January to the council’s planning department for a change of use and alterations at 90 Dalry Road, the former home of the Victorian Heart tattoo studio.

The plans were approved on May 15, adding another restaurant to the cluster of top restaurants at the top of the hill on Dalry Road, just a stone’s throw from Haymarket Train Station. These currently include Greek, Italian, Japanese, Chinese and Mediterranean offerings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed alterations would see the shop area on the ground floor of the unit transformed to make way for space for up to 36 diners. No indication is given in the plans as to what type of restaurant this would be. There would also be the kitchen and customer toilets on the ground floor, with staff toilets on the first floor.

The former tattoo studio will be transformed into a new restaurant after plans were approved. | Google Maps

In the planning documents, Development Direct Ltd said: “The proposed restaurant will, it is envisaged, enhance the vibrant and ever evolving dynamic of the Dalry/Haymarket quarter by the formation of a destination-led quality venue.

“It is anticipated that this venue will be held in high esteem by those in the locale and visitors alike strengthening Edinburgh's rightful place as one of the world's most desirable destinations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dalry Road unit occupies the ground and first floor levels of what remains of the Scotia Cinema, built in 1912 as Edinburgh's second picture house at the advent of the moving pictures industry.

The existing non-original shop frontage will be remodelled under the plans, however, the ornate stone frontage inclusive of fascia, pillasters, mouldings etc associated with the former cinema will be retained and remain unaltered by these proposals.

A list of notes were added to the approval of this planning application, regarding things like ventilation in the kitchen, noise compliance, insulation, and no development shall take place on the site until a 'Notice of Initiation of Development' has been submitted to the council stating the intended date on which the development is to commence.

The council’s chief planning officer David Givan added: “The applicant may wish to consider addressing the stepped entrance from Dalry Road in to the site in terms of accessibility for people with mobility issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current shop unit at 90 Dalry Road occupies the ground and first floor levels of what remains of the building built in 1912 as Edinburgh's second 'Picture House' at the advent of the moving pictures industry, known as the Scotia Cinema.

The application site is the remaining part of the old cinema - the entrance/foyer on the Scotia Cinema the remainder being effectively destroyed by fire in 1964. The destroyed 584 seat auditorium was subsequently demolished.

The remaining portion of the premises was utilised in various uses in the intervening period. The demolition site is now occupied by a flatted residential housing development.