ScotRail has announced it will run extra trains and add more carriages to existing services to cater for the crowds coming to see Taylor Swift at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield stadium next month.

The pop superstar is bringing her record-breaking Eras tour to the Capital over three nights from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9. And with thousands of Swifties expected each night, ScotRail says it is doing everything it can to help concert goers travel to the event and home again.

Taylor Swift brings the Eras Tour to Edinburgh, June 7-9

Additional late-night services will operate from Edinburgh to Glasgow, Dundee, Dunblane, and Perth, with the last train departing Edinburgh for Glasgow Queen Street at 00.12.

ScotRail trains serving the Capital will also be strengthened throughout the day, with additional carriages and seats on the afternoon trains throughout Fife and the Borders.

Haymarket station is also expected to be much busier than normal in the afternoon and early evening with concert goers using the station. ScotRail teams have also made friendship bracelets - synonymous with Taylor Swift and her tour - and they say they hope customers passing through Haymarket will exchange bracelets with staff.

Customers travelling by rail are encouraged to buy return tickets through the mTicket system on the ScotRail app, either from the comfort of their home or on the way to the station, where it will instantly become available on a mobile device and reduce the likelihood of queueing on the day of travel.

Customers are also reminded of engineering works on Sunday, June 9, between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts, where buses replace trains between West Calder and Glasgow Central, and journey times may take longer.

ScotRail will have extra staff on hand at key stations across the network to help customers. And the company reminded travellers that the consumption of alcohol is prohibited on ScotRail services and in ScotRail stations.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “It will be fantastic to see so many people travel to Scottish Gas Murrayfield stadium to see Taylor Swift, and ScotRail is delighted to be able to add more seats and extra late-night trains to help fans enjoy the occasion.