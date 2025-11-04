Edinburgh teen charged after assault near Gracemount High School

A teenager has been charged following an assault near an Edinburgh school.

The incident is understood to have happened at around 2pm near Gracemount High School on Monday, November 4. It has been reported that one youngster was taken to hospital following the incident.

Pictures shared online showed police vehicles and ambulance crews at the scene earlier in the day. Police advised that a 14-year-old boy was later charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.55pm on Tuesday, 4 November, 2025, officers received a report of an assault in the Lasswade Road area of Edinburgh.

“A 14-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection. A report will be sent to the relevant authority.”

A Council spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to the school earlier today to deal with an incident. We are unable to comment further as a police investigation is underway.”