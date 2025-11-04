Teenager charged after spate of home break-ins across the Lothians

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of house break-ins, attempted break-ins, and a vehicle fire in the Lothians.

The incidents took place between Tuesday, October 28 and Friday, 31 October, 2025, at various addresses in Musselburgh, Prestonpans, Bonnyrigg, Dalkeith and Cockenzie.

The man was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, November 3. Enquiries into the incidents are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Jordan Sharp said: “Crimes of this nature have a serious impact on the victims, causing them to question the safety and security of their own homes, and I would like to commend the work of the officers investigating this crime series.

“I would also like to thank the various local communities for their assistance with our enquiries to date and reassure the public that any reports of criminality will be investigated thoroughly by Police Scotland.

“Anyone who sees anything suspicious which could be connected with a break-in or a theft should report it immediately via 101, or 999 if it is an emergency. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to pass on information.”