Edinburgh will become home to the UK's most powerful supercomputer, with funding of up to £750 million, Chancelloer Rachel Reeves has announced in the UK Gvernment's spending review.

Plans for the £800 million Exascale computer to be based at Edinburgh University were first announced by the last UK government in October 2023. But soon after taking office, the new Labour government shelved the project, saying no money had ever been allocated for it.

However the project has now been reinstated as part of the government's drive to maximise the potential of artificial intelligence.

Rachel Reeves delivering the spending review in the Commons | screenshot

The government said the supercomputer would give scientists across the UK access to computing power found in only a handful of other nations and put Edinburgh at heart of the UK’s plans to unlock a decade of national renewal through AI.

It follows a commitment by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to an extra £1 billion of funding to increase the UK’s AI computer power 20-fold. The new supercomputer will vastly exceed the capacity of the UK’s current national supercomputer, ARCHER2.

Ms Reeves said: "We are investing in Scotland’s renewal, so working people are better off. Strong investment in our science and technology sector is part of our Plan for Change to kickstart economic growth, and as the home of the UK’s largest supercomputer, Scotland will be an integral part of that journey."

Scottish Secretary and Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray welcomed the announcement. He said: "This is a landmark moment and will place Scotland at the forefront of the UK’s technological revolution. The £750 million investment in Edinburgh’s new supercomputer places Scotland at the cutting edge of computing power globally.

"This will see Scotland playing a leading role in creating breakthroughs that have a global benefit - such as new medicines, health advances, and climate change solutions."

And Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, principal and vice-chancellor of Edinburgh University said: "This significant investment will have a profoundly positive impact on the UK’s global standing, and we welcome the vast opportunities it will create for research and innovation.

"Building on the University of Edinburgh’s expertise and experience over decades, this powerful supercomputer will drive economic growth by supporting advancements in medicine, bolstering emerging industries and public services, and unlocking the full potential of AI."

Edinburgh East Labour MP Chris Murray said Edinburgh being made the home of the UK supercomputer was “an absolutely brilliant announcement for our city”.

He said: “They say data is the new oil - with this new capability, it means Edinburgh has a bright future ahead. The UK Government committing such a huge amount of money to Edinburgh will be transformational for this city.

“This shows the difference a Labour government can make. Along with my Edinburgh Labour MP colleagues Tracy Gilbert and Scott Arthur, and of course Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, I have been ensuring our city’s voice is heard at the heart of government - something only Labour MPs can do. And today that has meant a massive investment in our city’s economic future.

“Edinburgh will now lead the way in the UK and the world on data innovation and computing, the big industries of the future, thanks to this decision.”

Edinburgh West Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine said: "I am delighted for Edinburgh University that the Government has listened to the clear strong case we have made to confirm the location of the supercomputer in our city.

"Edinburgh University's global reputation makes it the perfect place to maximise the development of AI and related technologies.

"This project should never have been in any doubt and I am pleased that the Government has finally seen sense."