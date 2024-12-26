Edinburgh traffic: 18 roads where speed limit is to be reduced from 30mph to 20mph

By Ian Swanson
Published 26th Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT

It’s nearly seven years since Edinburgh became the first place in Scotland to introduce a citywide network of streets with a 20mph limit.

The initiative - which currently covers around 86 per cent of the Capital’s streets - was designed to reduce accidents, encourage cycling and walking and create more friendly streets. And figures show road casualties have fallen by 30 per cent since the lower limits came into force.

Now the network of 20mph streets is to be extended. A total of 66 roads which currently have 30mph limits will see these reduced to 20mph for part or all of their length.

In some cases, the change affects relatively short sections of road or makes permanent 20mph limits which were introduced as temporary measures, but others are for significant stretches of key routes around the city.

There are other roads where the council has not proposed a 20mph limit at this stage because of concerns from Lothian Buses about how lowering the permitted speed might lengthen bus journey times. Further assessment of these impacts are now being sought.

Here are details of 18 key roads where 20mph limits are to be introduced.

London Road - from the current end of the 20mph zone east of Windsor Street to Abbey Lane

1. London Road

London Road - from the current end of the 20mph zone east of Windsor Street to Abbey Lane | Google

Willowbrae Road – from London Road junction at Jock’s lodge to the existing island at Abercorn Avenue.

2. Willowbrae Road

Willowbrae Road – from London Road junction at Jock’s lodge to the existing island at Abercorn Avenue. | Google

Portobello Road - from crossroads at Willowbrae Road to the junction of Craigentinny Avenue.

3. Portobello Road

Portobello Road - from crossroads at Willowbrae Road to the junction of Craigentinny Avenue. | Google

Duddingston Road West – from the junction of Willowbrae Road to a point 20 metres south of the south-west access to Holyrood High School.

4. Duddingston Road West

Duddingston Road West – from the junction of Willowbrae Road to a point 20 metres south of the south-west access to Holyrood High School. | Google

