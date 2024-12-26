The initiative - which currently covers around 86 per cent of the Capital’s streets - was designed to reduce accidents, encourage cycling and walking and create more friendly streets. And figures show road casualties have fallen by 30 per cent since the lower limits came into force.

Now the network of 20mph streets is to be extended. A total of 66 roads which currently have 30mph limits will see these reduced to 20mph for part or all of their length.

In some cases, the change affects relatively short sections of road or makes permanent 20mph limits which were introduced as temporary measures, but others are for significant stretches of key routes around the city.

There are other roads where the council has not proposed a 20mph limit at this stage because of concerns from Lothian Buses about how lowering the permitted speed might lengthen bus journey times. Further assessment of these impacts are now being sought.

Here are details of 18 key roads where 20mph limits are to be introduced.

London Road - from the current end of the 20mph zone east of Windsor Street to Abbey Lane

Willowbrae Road – from London Road junction at Jock's lodge to the existing island at Abercorn Avenue.

Portobello Road - from crossroads at Willowbrae Road to the junction of Craigentinny Avenue.