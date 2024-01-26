Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers have been urged to avoid an area of Edinburgh as traffic is building due to a 'major' crash .

Police and emergency services remain at the scene of the smash in Queensferry Road, near the Barnton junction. It is understood that the one-vehicle crash happened at around 4pm on Friday and drivers have been asked to avoid the area if possible.

Drivers in Queensferry Road are facing delays following a major crash

Edinburgh Travel News reported on X that westbound lanes have now reopened but one city bound lane remains closed. They advised drivers to prepare for delays as long as 30 minutes and reported ‘long queues from Blackhall and from Burnshot and northbound on Maybury Road'.