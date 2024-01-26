Delays on Edinburgh's Queensferry Road at Barnton junction as crash sees police urge drivers to the area
Emergency services rushed to the incident shortly after 4pm on Friday, January 26
Drivers have been urged to avoid an area of Edinburgh as traffic is building due to a 'major' crash .
Police and emergency services remain at the scene of the smash in Queensferry Road, near the Barnton junction. It is understood that the one-vehicle crash happened at around 4pm on Friday and drivers have been asked to avoid the area if possible.
Edinburgh Travel News reported on X that westbound lanes have now reopened but one city bound lane remains closed. They advised drivers to prepare for delays as long as 30 minutes and reported ‘long queues from Blackhall and from Burnshot and northbound on Maybury Road'.
Taking to X, Police Scotland said: “Officers are currently in attendance following a one-vehicle crash which happened at around 4pm on the A90, Queensferry Road, near the Barnton Junction.” They added: “Road users are advised to avoid the area, where possible. Emergency services remain at the scene.”