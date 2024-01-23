Edinburgh traffic: drivers face ‘severe’ 50-minute delays after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash near Dreghorn Junction
Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass near Dreghorn Junction are facing delays of around 50-minutes after a crash involving several vehicles.
All lanes on the A720 are now open following the incident that saw lanes restricted in both directions due to a ‘multi-vehicle incident.’ However drivers are warned to expect long delays and Traffic Scotland has advised drivers to use caution on approach where the average speed is reported to be five mph.
At around 8.30am Traffic Scotland wrote on X: “Both lanes are now open on the A720 at Dreghorn Junction. Heavy congestion still in the area, delays of approx 49 minutes.”
The AA said: “Severe delays of 45 minutes and delays increasing on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Westbound between A68 (Millerhill Junction) and Dreghorn Link (Dreghorn Junction). Average speed five mph.”
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.