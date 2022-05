Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A720 near the Calder junction at around 12pm on Friday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that there were no reported injuries.

The road is partially blocked Westbound as a result of the crash.

Traffic is also slowing Eastbound, due to a broken down vehicle. Currently, there are 30 minute delays in the area.