The collision occurred on the A720 at the Dreghorn junction at around 6am on Monday.

The road was partially blocked in both directions for a time, but is now clear.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the Dreghorn junction of the A720 Edinburgh Bypass, at around 6am on Monday, 20 June, 2022.

“The road was soon cleared and there were no reported injuries.”