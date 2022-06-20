Edinburgh traffic: A720 partially blocked in both directions after collision near Dreghorn junction

The Edinburgh City Bypass has now been cleared after an early-morning crash.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 20th June 2022, 8:30 am

The collision occurred on the A720 at the Dreghorn junction at around 6am on Monday.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh crime: Man, 27, arrested after collision on Queensferry Road which put...

The road was partially blocked in both directions for a time, but is now clear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the Dreghorn junction of the A720 Edinburgh Bypass, at around 6am on Monday, 20 June, 2022.

“The road was soon cleared and there were no reported injuries.”

Drivers were urged to take care after a collision on the A720 at the Dreghorn junction.