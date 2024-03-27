Edinburgh traffic: Orchard Brae in Edinburgh partially blocked following crash

Emergency services are at the scene
By Neil Johnstone
Published 27th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Drivers in the north of Edinburgh are facing delays following a crash on Orchard Brae this morning.

It is understood the road is partially blocked following the accident which was reported at around 11am and emergency services are on site. The AA is reporting slow traffic from the roundabout at Crewe Road South to about half way up Orchard Brae. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

Emergency services remian at Orchard Brae following a two-vehicle crash this morning

Shortly before 12pm Edinburgh Travel News wrote on social media: “The bottom of Orchard Brae is partially blocked while emergency services attend to an RTC.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.55am on Wednesdsay, 27 March, 2024 we received reports of a two-vehicle crash at Orchard Brae in Edinburgh. Emergency services are in attendance."

