Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing 'severe' delays following a rush-hour collision.

Traffic Scotland advised that the A720 is restricted westbound between Dreghorn and Lothianburn and urged drivers to 'approach with caution'.

An update on the Traffic Scotland website said: "The A720, westbound, between Lothianburn and Dreghorn is presently restricted due to a road traffic collision. Motorists are advised to approach the area with caution and to expect delays."

According to the AA drivers are facing severe and increasing delays on A720 between M8 J1 (Hermiston Gait) and A702 Biggar Road (Lothian Burn Junction).

"Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Westbound from A702 Biggar Road (Lothian Burn Junction) to Dreghorn Link (Dreghorn Junction). Congestion to Straiton Junction and delays on the Eastbound side.

Writing on X, Edinburgh Travel News said; "RTC on the City Bypass between Dreghorn and Lothianburn, slow traffic in both directions passing the scene."