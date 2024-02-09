Edinburgh Traffic: congestion building on A720 near Dreghorn Junction, Baberton and Sherrifhall Roundabout
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing long queues with Traffic Scotland reporting delays of around 45 minutes in some areas.
Heavy traffic was reported on the bypass shortly before 1pm and two lanes are reported to be restricted eastbound near Dreghorn Junction. Two lanes westbound on the A720 are restricted near Sheriffhall Roundabout. Delays are estimated to be around 20 minutes.
Writing on X, Traffic Scotland said: “Traffic in the area is building between the Dalkeith roundabout and Dreghorn junction. Delays of approximately 21 minutes.”
A breakdown in the Baberton area is also causing congestion on the A720 with delays of 45 minutes being reported. Traffic Scotland said delays are affecting westbound lanes and 'police and TRISS are aware.'