Edinburgh traffic: Drivers facing delays after Forth Road Bridge closed due to police incident
The bridge is closed in both directions.
Drivers travelling into and out of Edinburgh are facing delays this afternoon after a police incident on the Forth Road Bridge.
The A9000 was closed in both directions for around an hour while emergency services dealt with an incident, to which they were called at around 4pm. The bridge was closed between the A904 Builyeon Road and the M90 at Ferrytoll.
Traffic is slow in both directions but a spokesman from Traffic Scotland said the bridge is now open.