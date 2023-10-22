News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Edinburgh traffic: Drivers facing delays after Forth Road Bridge closed due to police incident

The bridge is closed in both directions.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 16:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drivers travelling into and out of Edinburgh are facing delays this afternoon after a police incident on the Forth Road Bridge.

The A9000 was closed in both directions for around an hour while emergency services dealt with an incident, to which they were called at around 4pm. The bridge was closed between the A904 Builyeon Road and the M90 at Ferrytoll.

Traffic is slow in both directions but a spokesman from Traffic Scotland said the bridge is now open.

Related topics:DriversForth Road BridgeEdinburghTraffic