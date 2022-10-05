The speed limit for other vehicles on the bridge has also been reduced down to 40 mph.

These restrictions were put in place at 6am on Wednesday, October 5 and will be valid until 11pm on Thursday, October 6.

However, the speed limit and closures could be extended, as the measures will be reviewed at 4pm on Thursday.

This comes as strong winds of around 40mph are expected to hit Edinburgh throughout today and tomorrow, while the south of Scotland and the North of England could see winds of up to 70mph.

Heavy showers also struck the Capital on Wednesday, so Traffic Scotland have warned drivers to take extra care as there is water on the roads.

Fortunately, the adverse weather is expected to die down on Friday, with the weekend’s forecast looking dry and calm.

