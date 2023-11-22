Drivers have been told to expect delays of up to 30 minutes

Drivers on the Queensferry Crossing are facing severe delays of around 30 minutes after a crash left the road blocked.

Police were called to the scene at around 2pm following reports of the crash, which Traffic Scotland said has restricted access across the bridge northbound. One lane is said to be blocked.

Emergency services are on the scene and drivers using the bridge have been warned to expect delays of around 30 minutes. A statement from Traffic Scotland read: “The M90 Queensferry crossing is restricted Northbound due to a road traffic incident. Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and should be aware of possible delays to journey times.”