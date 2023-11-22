Edinburgh traffic: Drivers facing delays after Queensferry Crossing crash sees police on scene
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers on the Queensferry Crossing are facing severe delays of around 30 minutes after a crash left the road blocked.
Police were called to the scene at around 2pm following reports of the crash, which Traffic Scotland said has restricted access across the bridge northbound. One lane is said to be blocked.
Emergency services are on the scene and drivers using the bridge have been warned to expect delays of around 30 minutes. A statement from Traffic Scotland read: “The M90 Queensferry crossing is restricted Northbound due to a road traffic incident. Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and should be aware of possible delays to journey times.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Wednesday, November 22, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the M90 Queensferry Crossing. Emergency services are at the scene.”