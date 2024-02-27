News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh traffic: Long queues at Queensferry Crossing after ‘over-running roadworks’ delay bridge opening  

Traffic Scotland warned drivers to expect ‘longer than normal queues’
By Neil Johnstone
Published 27th Feb 2024, 09:51 GMT
Drivers travelling on the Queensferry Crossing are facing long delays this morning after overnight road works finished later than planned.

Traffic Scotland reported a ‘fair amount of congestion’ leading to the Queensferry Crossing and advised drivers to expect ‘longer than normal queues’.

Drivers are warned to expect delays near the Queensferry Crossing Drivers are warned to expect delays near the Queensferry Crossing
It is understood overnight road works got underway last night to install ‘intelligent road studs’ which ‘light up to guide motorists onto the diversion route, removing the need to manually lay out traffic cones'. The works are scheduled for two weeks , during which diversions are in place between 10.30pm and 6am.

Writing on X, Traffic Scotland said: “There's still a fair amount of congestion heading towards the Queensferry Crossing this morning. A combination of and routine congestion has led to longer than normal queues heading for the bridge this morning. Current travel time: 20 mins”

