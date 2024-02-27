Edinburgh traffic: Long queues at Queensferry Crossing after ‘over-running roadworks’ delay bridge opening
Drivers travelling on the Queensferry Crossing are facing long delays this morning after overnight road works finished later than planned.
Traffic Scotland reported a ‘fair amount of congestion’ leading to the Queensferry Crossing and advised drivers to expect ‘longer than normal queues’.
It is understood overnight road works got underway last night to install ‘intelligent road studs’ which ‘light up to guide motorists onto the diversion route, removing the need to manually lay out traffic cones'. The works are scheduled for two weeks , during which diversions are in place between 10.30pm and 6am.
Writing on X, Traffic Scotland said: “There's still a fair amount of congestion heading towards the Queensferry Crossing this morning. A combination of and routine congestion has led to longer than normal queues heading for the bridge this morning. Current travel time: 20 mins”