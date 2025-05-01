Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tories have called for an end to “punitive” policies towards drivers and a switch to more investment in electric vehicle chargers and incentives for greener choices as they demanded an end to the Scottish Government’s “war on motorists”.

Lothian Tory MSP Sue Webber led the party’s charge in a debate in the Scottish Parliament, urging the SNP to stop viewing drivers as “bogeymen”.

But other parties branded the Tories’ language “reckless” and “silly” and emphasised the need to promote public transport and active travel in order to reduce emissions.

Opening the debate, Ms Webber said: “The Scottish Conservatives will always stand up for motorists, unlike the left-wing parties in this chamber, who continue to treat them with disdain. For too long, road users in this country have faced punitive and ill-considered measures that do little to support our economy, communities or environment in a fair and effective way.

“Motorists are not the enemy. They are parents doing school runs, workers getting to jobs, tradespeople running businesses and carers reaching the most vulnerable. They are ordinary people going about their everyday lives.

“Motorists are essential to Scotland’s economy and crucial for our connectivity, but they are being punished by the Scottish National Party government through punitive low-emission zones, controlled parking zones, botched disincentives to car use, endless road works and a constant battle against pothole-ridden roads. Further, there are now the SNP’s ludicrous plans for a 50mph national speed limit.

“Cars remain the most popular form of transport in Scotland, but hard-working Scots feel that they are increasingly treated as an afterthought. That is what people tell me—this is how they feel—about relentless policies that make their lives harder and more expensive without a feasible alternative being available.

“The SNP must stop viewing car drivers as bogeymen and end its war on Scotland’s motorists by moving away from those damaging policies.

“What we need is a pragmatic shift in approach—no more fines, zones or restrictions. We should be encouraging positive change, through investment in electric vehicle infrastructure; incentives for greener choices, including public transport and park and rides; and proper road maintenance that makes driving safer and more efficient, not more difficult.

“SNP ministers need to show some common sense and focus on incentives rather than penalties to encourage motorists to be part of an affordable transition.”

Connectivity Minister Jim Fairlie said there was a need to reduce carbon emissions from transport and the Scottish Government was committed to reducing Scotland’s reliance on cars and encouraging a shift towards public transport, active travel and electric vehicles.

He said: “The language of a “war on Scotland’s motorists” is used out of context to maximise political traction. Failing to consider the sensitivities of such language is reckless, given the wider global considerations.”

He underlined the importance of public transport. “The Conservatives’ deregulation of bus services in the 1980s and 1990s has resulted in decades of decline, meaning that there is no viable public transport provision in many communities, especially in rural areas. Poll after poll demonstrates that people want access to high-quality and affordable transport. They want to reduce their travel costs, they want to take climate action and they want sustainable alternatives to car use.”

And Mr Fairlie defended Scotland’s Low Emission Zones, saying they were key to improving air quality, protecting public health and encouraging more sustainable transport options.

Labour’s Claire Baker accused the Tories of trying to create division on an issue on which parliament was agreed - the need to reduce emissions to improve air quality and meet our climate change targets.

But she said the government’s decision to drop the target of reducing car use by 20 per cent by 2030 was a disappointment. “It was an empty promise, which was not backed up by the leadership or the action that would be required to achieve it.

“Transport remains our single largest source of emissions, but rather than a reduction in car use, we have seen record levels of vehicle ownership and an increase in kilometres driven. The key to reducing car use is ensuring that people have transport choices.

“According to the Scottish household survey, a quarter of our households do not have access to a car, and that figure rises significantly in our cities and among lower-income households. For those people, public transport is not an option; it is a vital service that allows them to live their lives. However, under the Scottish Government, bus routes have been axed, rail fares have been increased and users of ferry services have endured chaos.”

Green MSP Mark Ruskell said transport was the biggest climate polluter and private cars polluted the most. “Actions are needed to reduce private car usage and demand—otherwise, other parts of our economy will have to pick up more of the burden in getting to net zero.

“It is clear that there is no war on the motorist, and it is a bit silly to suggest that there is. However, I absolutely think that, every single day, motorists face congestion misery on our roads, so we should be tackling congestion. We can do that only when the costs of public transport fall relative to those of the private car and when better reliability, punctuality and frequency make bus and rail the natural choice for commuters, where they have that choice available.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader and Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said it was right to encourage active travel by creating safe, direct walking and cycling routes, so that more people felt able to leave their cars at home. But he said he understood the frustration communities felt when they were affected by measures without having any say on them.

He continued: “I am a massive fan of the idea of low-traffic neighbourhoods. I am really interested in what has happened in the London Borough of Waltham Forest, but I am also interested in the five layers of consultation that were behind that. Edinburgh council tried to impose a low-traffic neighbourhood on my community of East Craigs during the pandemic without consulting people in the 7,000 homes that would have been affected, which really set back hearts and minds.”