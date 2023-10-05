Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in Musselburgh.

Police were called to the roundabout, near the Aldi supermarket, on Newhailes Road shortly before 2pm on Thursday, October 5, following reports of a crash involving a motorbike and a car. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary ‘to be assessed’ following the incident but his condition is not currently known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in the area faced delays after the crash, with traffic moving slowly on sections of Newhailes Road and Olive Bank Road.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Musselburgh. Picture: Google Maps