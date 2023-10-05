News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh traffic: Motorbike crash on Newhailes Road roundabout sees motorcyclist taken to hospital

Police were called to a crash involving a motorbike and a car.
By Neil Johnstone
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 16:21 BST
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in Musselburgh.

Police were called to the roundabout, near the Aldi supermarket, on Newhailes Road shortly before 2pm on Thursday, October 5, following reports of a crash involving a motorbike and a car. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary ‘to be assessed’ following the incident but his condition is not currently known.

Drivers in the area faced delays after the crash, with traffic moving slowly on sections of Newhailes Road and Olive Bank Road.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Musselburgh. Picture: Google MapsA motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Musselburgh. Picture: Google Maps
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Musselburgh. Picture: Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 1.40pm to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Newhailes Road in Musselburgh. The motorcycle rider was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be assessed.”

