Edinburgh missing man: Police issue fresh appeal for help in tracing Martin Sinnett after new 'last sighting'

Martin Sinnett was last seen walking south on Edinburgh’s Restalrig Road
By Ian Swanson
Published 30th Sep 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 12:28 BST
Police have renewed their plea for help in tracing a missing 70-year-old Edinburgh man, saying their concerns for his wellbeing are growing all the time.

Police Scotland said enquiries had now established that Martin Sinnett was last seen around 8.30pm on Monday, September 25, walking southwards on Restalrig Road in the city. The previous latest sighting was in Thorntree Street, off Easter Road, at around 5.45pm on the same day.

Mr Sinnett is described as around 5ft 11inches in height, of medium build with long dark greying hair and a long white beard. When last seen he was wearing a distinctive kilt jacket, blue jeans, and black trainers with white soles.

Police have renewed their appeal for information to help trace Martin Sinnett, 70, after establishing that he was seen around 8.30pm on Monday, September 25, walking southwards on Restalrig Road.

Inspector Kirsty McArthur-Kerr said: “Since our initial appeal, we are still to trace Martin and our concern for his welfare grows all the time. We have released a new photograph of Martin in the hope that someone may remember seeing him.

“I would again appeal to residents to check their gardens, sheds, and outbuildings, in case Martin has become disorientated and sought shelter there. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0708 of September 26, 2023.”

