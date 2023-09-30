Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have renewed their plea for help in tracing a missing 70-year-old Edinburgh man, saying their concerns for his wellbeing are growing all the time.

Police Scotland said enquiries had now established that Martin Sinnett was last seen around 8.30pm on Monday, September 25, walking southwards on Restalrig Road in the city. The previous latest sighting was in Thorntree Street, off Easter Road, at around 5.45pm on the same day.

Mr Sinnett is described as around 5ft 11inches in height, of medium build with long dark greying hair and a long white beard. When last seen he was wearing a distinctive kilt jacket, blue jeans, and black trainers with white soles.

Inspector Kirsty McArthur-Kerr said: “Since our initial appeal, we are still to trace Martin and our concern for his welfare grows all the time. We have released a new photograph of Martin in the hope that someone may remember seeing him.