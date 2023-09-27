Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police Scotland are appealing for information to help trace a man reported missing from Edinburgh yesterday, who hasn’t been seen for two days.

Martin Sinnett, 70, was last seen in Thorntree Street, off Easter Road, at around 5.45pm on Monday, September 25. He is described as being around 5ft 11in in height, of medium build with long dark greying hair and a long white beard. When last seen he was wearing dark blue jeans, black trainers and a kilted jacket.

