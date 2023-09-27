News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Edinburgh missing: Police appeal to trace missing 70-year-old man last seen in the Easter Road area

Missing Edinburgh man was last seen two days ago
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police Scotland are appealing for information to help trace a man reported missing from Edinburgh yesterday, who hasn’t been seen for two days.

Martin Sinnett, 70, was last seen in Thorntree Street, off Easter Road, at around 5.45pm on Monday, September 25. He is described as being around 5ft 11in in height, of medium build with long dark greying hair and a long white beard. When last seen he was wearing dark blue jeans, black trainers and a kilted jacket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Paul Anderson said: “Our enquiries to trace Martin are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who has seen Martin or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.” Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0708 of 26 September, 2023.