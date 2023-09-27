Edinburgh missing: Police appeal to trace missing 70-year-old man last seen in the Easter Road area
Missing Edinburgh man was last seen two days ago
Police Scotland are appealing for information to help trace a man reported missing from Edinburgh yesterday, who hasn’t been seen for two days.
Martin Sinnett, 70, was last seen in Thorntree Street, off Easter Road, at around 5.45pm on Monday, September 25. He is described as being around 5ft 11in in height, of medium build with long dark greying hair and a long white beard. When last seen he was wearing dark blue jeans, black trainers and a kilted jacket.
Sergeant Paul Anderson said: “Our enquiries to trace Martin are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who has seen Martin or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.” Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0708 of 26 September, 2023.