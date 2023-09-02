News you can trust since 1873
15 photos which show how much Hibs' Easter Road stadium has changed over the years

Easter Road Stadium has seen some major changes over the years
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Hibs’ Easter Road Stadium in Leith has seen some major changes over the years, with the ‘Holy Ground’, like all major football stadiums, having changed from a large terraced ground to a more compact all-seated stadium.

Easter Road’s record crowd of 65,860 came in the Edinburgh derby against city rivals Hearts on January 2, 1950, with the ‘Leith San Siro’ accommodating 20,421 fans. Hibs moved to their current home in 1893 from the original ‘Hibernian Park’, which was situated nearby at what would become Bothwell Street.

Redevelopment of the stadium began in 1995 and was completed in 2010. The Easter Road pitch had a pronounced slope until it was removed in 2000.

Take at look at these great photos of the changes made to Easter Road Stadium over its 130 years in existence.

Football fans in the east terracing at Easter Road, the Hibs FC ground, in February 1990.

1. Standing room only

Football fans in the east terracing at Easter Road, the Hibs FC ground, in February 1990. Photo: Crauford Tait

Easter Road Stadium has been the home of Hibernian Football Club since 1893, after it moved from nearby Hibernian Park, situated closer to Easter Road.

2. The 'Leith San Siro'

Easter Road Stadium has been the home of Hibernian Football Club since 1893, after it moved from nearby Hibernian Park, situated closer to Easter Road. Photo: Neil Hanna

Mounted police keep an eye on the crowds at Easter Road after a 'break in' (the gates had been closed 15 minutes before the start) at an Edinburgh derby Hibs v Hearts football match in January 1950. A record attendance of more than 65,000 fans saw Hearts win the match 1-2.

3. Record crowd

Mounted police keep an eye on the crowds at Easter Road after a 'break in' (the gates had been closed 15 minutes before the start) at an Edinburgh derby Hibs v Hearts football match in January 1950. A record attendance of more than 65,000 fans saw Hearts win the match 1-2. Photo: Archives

A view from the flats overlooking Easter Road stadium and the ongoing redevelopment of the East stand in March 2010. The old terracing had been completely demolished, with the all-seater East Stand set to be built. Pic Ian Rutherford

4. Demolished

A view from the flats overlooking Easter Road stadium and the ongoing redevelopment of the East stand in March 2010. The old terracing had been completely demolished, with the all-seater East Stand set to be built. Pic Ian Rutherford Photo: Ian Rutherford

