15 photos which show how much Hibs' Easter Road stadium has changed over the years
Hibs’ Easter Road Stadium in Leith has seen some major changes over the years, with the ‘Holy Ground’, like all major football stadiums, having changed from a large terraced ground to a more compact all-seated stadium.
Easter Road’s record crowd of 65,860 came in the Edinburgh derby against city rivals Hearts on January 2, 1950, with the ‘Leith San Siro’ accommodating 20,421 fans. Hibs moved to their current home in 1893 from the original ‘Hibernian Park’, which was situated nearby at what would become Bothwell Street.
Redevelopment of the stadium began in 1995 and was completed in 2010. The Easter Road pitch had a pronounced slope until it was removed in 2000.
Take at look at these great photos of the changes made to Easter Road Stadium over its 130 years in existence.