Edinburgh traffic: One taken to hospital and driver charged after crash on A720 and M8 at Hermiston Gait roundabout
One person was taken to hospital and another was charged by police, following a two-vehicle crash on the Hermiston Gait Roundabout.
Police were called to the collision, which took place on the A720 and the M8 at the Hermiston Gait roundabout, at around 12.40pm this afternoon (Friday, September 9).
Officers attended and charged a female driver with road traffic offences.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Full list of Edinburgh road closures as monarch’s body is moved from Balmoral to Capital
-
2
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Queen's coffin to lie in state at Edinburgh's St Giles’ Cathedral so public can pay respects
-
3
Operation Unicorn: What is Operation Unicorn? What happens when the Queen dies in Scotland?
-
4
Outlander Jamie Fraser actor Sam Heughan opens up about what he’ll miss most when Starz series ends
-
5
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Will there be a bank holiday and how many days of mourning will there be?
An ambulance was seen on the scene of the crash, and one person was taken to hospital.
One lane of the roundabout was restricted due to the collision and traffic was heavy for a time, however, the road has now been cleared and all lanes are running.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40pm on Friday, 9 September, police were called to the Hermiston Gait roundabout, following a report of a two-vehicle crash. Police attended and one female has been charged with road traffic offences."
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12:20 to attend an incident at the Hermiston Gait roundabout. An ambulance, one of our special operations response teams (SORT) and a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene. One patient was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”