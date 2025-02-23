Edinburgh trains: Disruption to some ScotRail services after fallen tree causes loss of power near Livingston
Speed restrictions are also on place for services between Edinburgh and North Berwick and Shotts and Livingston South.
Network Rail engineers are now working to remove a fallen tree that caused damage to overhead wires near Livingston resulting in a loss of power in the area. At around 10.50am, ScotRail advised they ‘are unable to run services between Bellshill and Haymarket via Shotts at this time’ due to the incident.
The loss of electricity supply will also mean the 12.26pm service from Edinburgh to Glasgow Central will no longer call at Livingston South, West Calder, Addiewell, Breich, Fauldhouse, Shotts, Hartwood, Cleland and Carfin.
At around 10.30am on Sunday, Network Rail Scotland said: “We're responding to a loss of power to the overhead wires near Livingston South. Our response teams are on their way to the site to identify any damage.”
The rail operator later advised customers that engineers were on site to remove the tree which ‘appears to have caused minor damage to the overhead wires’.
