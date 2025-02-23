Gale force winds are causing disruption to some ScotRail services today, with speed restrictions in place and damage caused to overhead lines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speed restrictions are also on place for services between Edinburgh and North Berwick and Shotts and Livingston South.

Strong winds are causing disruption to some ScotRail services | Network Rail Scotland

Network Rail engineers are now working to remove a fallen tree that caused damage to overhead wires near Livingston resulting in a loss of power in the area. At around 10.50am, ScotRail advised they ‘are unable to run services between Bellshill and Haymarket via Shotts at this time’ due to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loss of electricity supply will also mean the 12.26pm service from Edinburgh to Glasgow Central will no longer call at Livingston South, West Calder, Addiewell, Breich, Fauldhouse, Shotts, Hartwood, Cleland and Carfin.

At around 10.30am on Sunday, Network Rail Scotland said: “We're responding to a loss of power to the overhead wires near Livingston South. Our response teams are on their way to the site to identify any damage.”

The rail operator later advised customers that engineers were on site to remove the tree which ‘appears to have caused minor damage to the overhead wires’.