Edinburgh trains: Disruption to some ScotRail services after fallen tree causes loss of power near Livingston

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 11:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Gale force winds are causing disruption to some ScotRail services today, with speed restrictions in place and damage caused to overhead lines.

Speed restrictions are also on place for services between Edinburgh and North Berwick and Shotts and Livingston South.

Strong winds are causing disruption to some ScotRail servicesStrong winds are causing disruption to some ScotRail services
Strong winds are causing disruption to some ScotRail services | Network Rail Scotland

Network Rail engineers are now working to remove a fallen tree that caused damage to overhead wires near Livingston resulting in a loss of power in the area. At around 10.50am, ScotRail advised they ‘are unable to run services between Bellshill and Haymarket via Shotts at this time’ due to the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The loss of electricity supply will also mean the 12.26pm service from Edinburgh to Glasgow Central will no longer call at Livingston South, West Calder, Addiewell, Breich, Fauldhouse, Shotts, Hartwood, Cleland and Carfin.

At around 10.30am on Sunday, Network Rail Scotland said: “We're responding to a loss of power to the overhead wires near Livingston South. Our response teams are on their way to the site to identify any damage.”

The rail operator later advised customers that engineers were on site to remove the tree which ‘appears to have caused minor damage to the overhead wires’.

Related topics:ScotRailEdinburghLivingstonDisruptionNetwork Rail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice