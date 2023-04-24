News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh trains: Person hit by train between Edinburgh and Dunbar dies at scene

Emergency services were called following reports of a person having been struck by a train

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:54 BST

A person has died after having been hit by a train between Edinburgh and Dunbar.

Emergency services were called to a section of track at around 2pm on Saturday following reports of a casualty but the person was pronounced dead at the scene. A spokesman from the British Transport Police said: “The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.”

Train services were cancelled and suspended for hours after the incident, with the LNER service to King’s Cross among those affected. Speaking on Saturday, a ScotRail spokesman said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Edinburgh and Newcraighall all lines are closed. Train services between Edinburgh and North Berwick will be suspended.”

A person has died after being hit by a train. Picture: ScotRailA person has died after being hit by a train. Picture: ScotRail
A person has died after being hit by a train. Picture: ScotRail
An LNER spokesman added: “It is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train. All lines between Dunbar and Edinburgh are blocked.”

