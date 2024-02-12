Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Train passengers travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow today may experience delays after a lorry struck an Edinburgh bridge.

National Rail advised they received reports that a ‘vehicle has struck a bridge between Haymarket and Slateford’ shortly after 2.30pm today (February 12). The rail operator said some services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via shotts may be ‘cancelled, delayed or revised until a full inspection of the bridge is carried out.’

