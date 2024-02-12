Edinburgh trains: potential delays for services between Edinburgh and Glasgow after lorry crashes into bridge
Train passengers travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow today may experience delays after a lorry struck an Edinburgh bridge.
National Rail advised they received reports that a ‘vehicle has struck a bridge between Haymarket and Slateford’ shortly after 2.30pm today (February 12). The rail operator said some services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via shotts may be ‘cancelled, delayed or revised until a full inspection of the bridge is carried out.’
Writing on X, ScotRail said: “Due to reports of a lorry striking a bridge between Haymarket and Slateford, services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via shotts may be cancelled, delayed or revised until a full inspection of the bridge is carried out.”