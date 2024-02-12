News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh trains: potential delays for services between Edinburgh and Glasgow after lorry crashes into bridge

The rail operator has warned of potential delays following the incident
By Neil Johnstone
Published 12th Feb 2024, 15:05 GMT
Train passengers travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow today may experience delays after a lorry struck an Edinburgh bridge.

National Rail advised they received reports that a ‘vehicle has struck a bridge between Haymarket and Slateford’ shortly after 2.30pm today (February 12). The rail operator said some services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via shotts may be ‘cancelled, delayed or revised until a full inspection of the bridge is carried out.’

Writing on X, ScotRail said: “Due to reports of a lorry striking a bridge between Haymarket and Slateford, services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via shotts may be cancelled, delayed or revised until a full inspection of the bridge is carried out.”

