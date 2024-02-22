Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh Evening News readers have shared 'great' memories of a trampoline centre placed up for sale after more than half-a-century.

We told yesterday how the Orcadia Trampoline Centre in Portobello had hit the market in what was described as the 'end of an era' by the daughter of its founders. Opened by Drew and Sheila Kennedy in 1965, the venue was hugely popular for children's parties and also boasted a cafe and dance studio.

The property has been listed online for £285,000 with a buyer sought after generations of family ownership. The founding couple have both now passed away and the business, formerly known as The Kangaroo Club, was leased out for a number of years.

Melissa O'Brien said: "My family had many (birthday) parties here in the '80s when we were kids. Great memories, the trampolines, the mini cinema with the cartoons and the jukebox. Amazing."

Pete Adamson wrote: "Noooo i went here a lot as a kid and once as an adult. Another sad loss, so much fun here!"

Mike Malcolm-Smith added: "I went to the Trampoline centre as a child to parties and had a birthday party there and I felt the handing over of the baton when my own children went to and parties there." Joanne Forster continued: "There was nothing better than a trampoline party here! Great memories from my childhood!"

Meanwhile, Jenni Turner recalled the building's use as a soft play. She said: "(Do) any '80s/early '90s kids remember when the back room was a pirate themed soft play? I have photos of it from my 5th birthday party but none of my mate(s) remember it. I used to love the trampoline centre as a kid!" Eleanor Murray recalled: "The poshest kid in our street always had a party here in the 70s and invited everyone. It was amazing."

And Louise McLellan wrote: "I'm sure we used to go for 50p for a couple of hours on a Saturday. That included half an hour of cartoons (speedy Gonzalez and Disney) and the best, strong as, black current and apple?? Cordial!!) Good times."