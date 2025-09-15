All Edinburgh city centre tram stops to close for 3 days

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 15th Sep 2025, 14:47 BST
Tram stops in Edinburgh’s city centre will close for three days later this month to allow for essential engineering works.

Tram stops at St Andrew Square, Princes Street and West End will be closed from start of service on Saturday, September 27 until Tuesday, September 30 whilst teams replace track points at Shandwick Place.

Edinburgh Trams will continue to run services either side of the closure between Edinburgh Airport and Haymarket, and Newhaven and Picardy Place.

During the works period tram tickets will be accepted on ScotRail services between Haymarket and Waverley Station. Customers can also use tram tickers on some Lothian Buses services.

Edinburgh tram stops in the city centre will close between Saturday, September 27 until Tuesday, September 30 to allow for engineering worksplaceholder image
Edinburgh tram stops in the city centre will close between Saturday, September 27 until Tuesday, September 30 to allow for engineering works | PA

These include:

♦ Service 4 between Dalry Road (for Haymarket) and Leith Street (for Picardy Place)

♦ Service 25 between Dalry Road (for Haymarket) and Leith Street (for Picardy Place)

♦ Airlink Service 100 from Waverley Bridge towards Edinburgh Airport only

Marilena Papadopoulou, Edinburgh Trams head of projects and renewals, said: “These works are part of a wider programme of asset renewals which allow us to maintain and modernise the system, and we’re doing all we can to keep the city moving once they are underway.

“Members of our team will be on hand at key locations and at closed stops to offer travel advice, and to help customers complete their onward journeys.

“We would ask customers to allow a little extra time for their journeys, and to thank them in advance for their understanding while we undertake these necessary works.”

