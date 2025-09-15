Tram stops in Edinburgh’s city centre will close for three days later this month to allow for essential engineering works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tram stops at St Andrew Square, Princes Street and West End will be closed from start of service on Saturday, September 27 until Tuesday, September 30 whilst teams replace track points at Shandwick Place.

Edinburgh Trams will continue to run services either side of the closure between Edinburgh Airport and Haymarket, and Newhaven and Picardy Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the works period tram tickets will be accepted on ScotRail services between Haymarket and Waverley Station. Customers can also use tram tickers on some Lothian Buses services.

Edinburgh tram stops in the city centre will close between Saturday, September 27 until Tuesday, September 30 to allow for engineering works | PA

These include:

♦ Service 4 between Dalry Road (for Haymarket) and Leith Street (for Picardy Place)

♦ Service 25 between Dalry Road (for Haymarket) and Leith Street (for Picardy Place)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

♦ Airlink Service 100 from Waverley Bridge towards Edinburgh Airport only

Marilena Papadopoulou, Edinburgh Trams head of projects and renewals, said: “These works are part of a wider programme of asset renewals which allow us to maintain and modernise the system, and we’re doing all we can to keep the city moving once they are underway.

“Members of our team will be on hand at key locations and at closed stops to offer travel advice, and to help customers complete their onward journeys.

“We would ask customers to allow a little extra time for their journeys, and to thank them in advance for their understanding while we undertake these necessary works.”