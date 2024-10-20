Edinburgh trams will run all night for Terminal V Halloween festival
Around 10,000 techno lovers are expected to head for the event each night at the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on the spookiest weekend of the year.
Edinburgh Trams said it was “going the extra mile” to help fans make the most of the festival and then get back from it, using the Ingliston Park & Ride tram stop.
Trams will continue to run between Edinburgh Airport and Balfour Street every 20 minutes until 3 am on the nights of Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26. For the rest of the night, there will be trams from every 10 minutes until daytime service resumes the following morning.
Sarah Singh, Edinburgh Trams’ head of service delivery, said: “Following the success of additional trams during previous Terminal V events, we wanted to reassure customers they can rely on us to get home or to their accommodation with as little fuss as possible.
“Trams will serve all stops between the airport and Balfour Street, and our normal range of tickets will be accepted at no extra cost. Under-22-year-olds with a Scottish National Entitlement Card or a Young Scot National Entitlement Card who reside in Edinburgh can use our services free of charge.”
This year’s Terminal V will feature two main stages each night as part of a Halloween themed indoor festival site. And an international line-up over the weekend is due to include Aida Arko, Janis Zielinski, Mall Grab, and The Obsessed.
