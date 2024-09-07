So there’s no shortage of challenges facing the city’s new transport convener Stephen Jenkinson, who has just taken over the role from Scott Arthur, who was elected Labour MP for Edinburgh South West at the general election.
Councillor Jenkinson, who has been Labour councillor for Pentland Hills ward since the last council elections in 2022, was previously the council’s representative on the board of NHS Lothian.
Here are some of the issues he is set to face in the new job.
1. 7-7-7 bus lanes
Most of Edinburgh's bus lanes currently apply at peak hours only, but the council is to trial 7-7-7 operation - from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week - in a bid to cut bus journey times. The trial will be on the No 44 route from Juniper Green to Musselburgh and if it is successful, bus lanes across the city are expected to become 7-7-7. That would almost certainly spark protests from motorists about it leading to more congestion for them. | TSPL Photo: Ian Rutherford
2. Pavement parking ban
Council chiefs are pleased with the way the pavement parking ban has worked since it was introduced in January. The number of fines issued and the number of complaints about pavement parking have both fallen and the list of streets where there is a problem has been massively reduced. But residents in some streets are unhappy - like Fraser Avenue where residents say extra-wide pavements mean parking on the pavement leaves plenty of space for people to pass and allows free flow of traffic on the street. | Google
3. North-South tramline
A consultation on proposals for a North-South tramline from Granton to the Infirmary and beyond was delayed earlier this year, but the council still intends to hold it.
The most controversial part of it is whether the route should make use of the Roseburn cycle path or instead go via Orchard Brae and Dean Bridge. But there is also uncertainty about Scottish Government funding, which would be essential for the project to go ahead. | TSPL
4. Corstorphine low traffic neighbourhood
The council will soon have to decide whether to continue with the controversial Corstorphine low traffic neighbourhood, which has been running as a trial since May 2023. Latest figures showed a 9.2 per cent cut in traffic outside Corstorphine primary school but a 6.5 per cent rise in traffic in the overall area. A survey claimed 50 per cent of locals backed the measures with 24 per cent against. But the Manse Road bus gate remains a major bone of contention. | supplied
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.