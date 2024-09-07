2 . Pavement parking ban

Council chiefs are pleased with the way the pavement parking ban has worked since it was introduced in January. The number of fines issued and the number of complaints about pavement parking have both fallen and the list of streets where there is a problem has been massively reduced. But residents in some streets are unhappy - like Fraser Avenue where residents say extra-wide pavements mean parking on the pavement leaves plenty of space for people to pass and allows free flow of traffic on the street. | Google