Twin brothers who have spent their entire working lives looking after the grounds of Fettes College in Edinburgh have won a Tatler Schools Award in the Unsung Hero category.

George and Kevin McNab were announced as the winners in London on Monday, September 29, attending the awards ceremony at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane Hotel with their wives.

The twins joined Fettes on the same day back in January 1985 when they were only 16, following in the footsteps of their father who worked at the school as a joiner for nearly 30 years, where they quickly became part of the fabric of Fettes' life.

The Tatler Schools Guide celebrates the top prep and public schools in the UK, and the Tatler Schools Awards celebrate the exceptional contributions of UK staff, pupils and school communities. The Unsung Heroes category shines a spotlight on individuals whose work is totally invaluable to a school and makes a lasting difference behind the scenes.

Twin brothers George and Kevin McNab tending the grounds at Fettes College in Edinburgh. | Big Partnership

George and Kevin were the only shortlisted nomination from Scotland and beat competition from candidates from four English schools.

Head of grounds Kevin McNab said: "Being nominated for this award is a huge surprise and a real honour, and to win is even better. We never imagined that our work behind the scenes would be recognised in this way.

“It’s very humbling to be included alongside so many outstanding people."

Over four decades, George and Kevin have seen a lot of change, from chalk-clogged pitch markers to today’s robot line marker, affectionately nicknamed “Lionel Pitchie” and much more, witnessing thousands of children grow up at the school.

But what hasn’t changed is their friendship, humour and loyalty to each other and to the school community.

George, who is deputy head of grounds, added: "It’s wonderful to have our efforts acknowledged. We’ve always loved what we do and to win this award is something we’ll never forget. It feels like a recognition of the whole team, not just the two of us."

Over the years, the brothers have shared countless memories at Fettes, including George meeting his future wife in the school dining hall. This moment remains one of their most cherished stories alongside decades of tending rugby pitches and cricket squares in all four seasons.

The Edinburgh twins were in London on Monday to pick up their award. | Big Partnership

Peter Worlledge, bursar and head of operational staff at Fettes said: “Everyone at Fettes is delighted for George and Kevin – now nicknamed our ‘Tatler Twins’! - They are pillars of our school community, who have spent over four decades going the extra mile for students and staff alike.

“Their dedication, care and humour have shaped Fettes in countless ways over the past 40 years and their contributions to our school are innumerable.

“This win is a fitting recognition of everything they have done for generations of students and staff, and we hope they enjoyed the experience of attending this prestigious event."

The winners of the Tatler Schools Awards 2026 were announced at the awards ceremony on Monday, September 29.