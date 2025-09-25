Edinburgh Retro: 33 great pictures of what Capital students got up to in the 1980s

By Ian Swanson
Published 25th Sep 2025, 17:02 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

As students settle into the new academic year, here’s a look back at what their counterparts were getting up to back in the 1980s.

Many of the old photos in this selection from the Evening News archive feature marches and demonstration, posters calling for Nelson Mandela to be freed, banners proclaiming “No cuts. No loans” and placards telling Margaret Thatcher: “Maggie Go Home”.

But there are plenty others too - students raising money for charity, making meat pies for pensioners, studying in the library or welcoming new Rectors.

Scroll through the pictures and turn the clock back 40 years to get a glimpse of student life in Edinburgh in the 1980s.

Demonstrators from Edinburgh University's Anti-Aparttheid society protesting outside Teviot Row House in March 1984. One student holds a 'Free Mandela Now' placard.

1. Anti-apartheid demo

Demonstrators from Edinburgh University's Anti-Aparttheid society protesting outside Teviot Row House in March 1984. One student holds a 'Free Mandela Now' placard. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand

The National Union of Students (NUS) holds a demonstration in Edinburgh to protest against the education cuts in October 1981.

2. March against education cuts

The National Union of Students (NUS) holds a demonstration in Edinburgh to protest against the education cuts in October 1981. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

A student dressed as a baby collects money as she is pushed in a toy pram in Princes Street during Edinburgh Students Charities Week in May 1981.

3. Pram collection

A student dressed as a baby collects money as she is pushed in a toy pram in Princes Street during Edinburgh Students Charities Week in May 1981. | TSPL Photo: Jack Crombie

A student in a gorilla suit engages with the crowd watching the Edinburgh University Charities Week parade along Princes Street in May 1983..

4. Crowds for parade

A student in a gorilla suit engages with the crowd watching the Edinburgh University Charities Week parade along Princes Street in May 1983.. | TSPL Photo: Jack Crombie

