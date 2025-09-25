Many of the old photos in this selection from the Evening News archive feature marches and demonstration, posters calling for Nelson Mandela to be freed, banners proclaiming “No cuts. No loans” and placards telling Margaret Thatcher: “Maggie Go Home”.
But there are plenty others too - students raising money for charity, making meat pies for pensioners, studying in the library or welcoming new Rectors.
1. Anti-apartheid demo
Demonstrators from Edinburgh University's Anti-Aparttheid society protesting outside Teviot Row House in March 1984. One student holds a 'Free Mandela Now' placard. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand
2. March against education cuts
The National Union of Students (NUS) holds a demonstration in Edinburgh to protest against the education cuts in October 1981. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood
3. Pram collection
A student dressed as a baby collects money as she is pushed in a toy pram in Princes Street during Edinburgh Students Charities Week in May 1981. | TSPL Photo: Jack Crombie
4. Crowds for parade
A student in a gorilla suit engages with the crowd watching the Edinburgh University Charities Week parade along Princes Street in May 1983.. | TSPL Photo: Jack Crombie