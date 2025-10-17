More than 80 drawings by 57 different artists went on display today in Edinburgh as part of the widest-ranging exhibition of Italian Renaissance drawings for over half a century in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drawings by Leonardo, Michelangelo, Titian and more are among 45 works on display in Scotland for the first time, as part of Drawing the Italian Renaissance at The King’s Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Following a critically acclaimed showing in London, the exhibition runs in Edinburgh from Friday, October 17, exploring the variety and range of drawings in this period, from preparatory studies for paintings and altarpieces to designs for sculpture and elaborate drawings which were made as gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawings by Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo and Titian are now on display in Scotland for the first time. | Jane Massey

Drawings were often discarded after they had served their purpose, with only a small proportion surviving, but the works on display have been carefully preserved in the Royal Collection for centuries, allowing them to be enjoyed almost as vividly as when they were created.

Lauren Porter, curator of the exhibition, said: “This is a remarkable opportunity to share so many of the Italian Renaissance drawings from the Royal Collection, with over half being shown in Scotland for the first time.

“As works on paper cannot be permanently displayed for conservation reasons, this exhibition offers a rare opportunity for visitors to view these drawings up close, giving a unique insight into the minds of the great artists who made them.”

As works on paper cannot be permanently displayed for conservation reasons, this exhibition offers a rare opportunity for visitors to view these drawings up close. | Royal Collection Trust

Reflecting the continued importance of drawing today, the Gallery is hosting its first artist residency, in collaboration with Edinburgh College of Art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh-based artists Phoebe Leach and Dette Allmark, both alumni of the School, will respond to the masterpieces on display by drawing in the Gallery throughout the exhibition. Their creations will form a changing display for visitors, who are encouraged to take inspiration and try drawing themselves, with materials freely available.

A highlight work on display is an example of one of Leonardo’s anatomical studies drawn from a real-life dissection. The double-sided drawing which shows the muscles of a man was created in c.1510–11 and shows his detailed, personal notes in his left-handed ‘mirror-writing’.

Perhaps lesser known are the anatomical studies of Michelangelo, who reportedly conducted human dissections as a young man. On display for the first time in Scotland is his study of a male torso in pen and ink, which was likely drawn from a wax model made by the artist, which shows his ongoing interest in human anatomy later in life. This can also be seen in his highly finished black chalk drawing of the resurrected Christ, with the artist capturing the energy of the muscular figure rising from his tomb.

Drawing the Italian Renaissance is at The King’s Gallery, Palace of Holyroodhouse, October 17 – March 1, 2026. | Jane Massey

Other striking figure studies on display include two works by Raphael: a vigorous drawing of Hercules slaying the many-headed Hydra, and a red chalk study of The Three Graces that was, unusually for the period, drawn from a nude female model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scenes from mythology were common subjects for Italian Renaissance artists and are well-represented in the exhibition.

They include drawings by lesser-known artists including Paolo Farinati’s design for a fresco showing the goddesses of fruit and agriculture. The drawing, which has not been on display before in Scotland, is inscribed with instructions for the artist’s assistants on the height of the figures, telling them they should be around three-feet-high but to “do it as you fancy when you are on the scaffolding”.

Some of the works on display at the Edinburgh exhibition. | Royal Collection Trust

Other highlights on display include a drawing attributed to the Venetian artist Titian of an ostrich, believed to have been drawn from life, and Leonardo’s design for a dragon costume, which appears to house two men, in the manner of a pantomime horse.

A series of portrait drawings and head studies show the range of subjects, materials, functions and colours of Italian Renaissance drawings. The distorted and tormented face of a grotesque mask sketched by Michelangelo, possibly a design for a sculpture, contrasts with the classical features of Leonardo’s red and black chalk drawing of a curly-haired young man which is displayed nearby, with both works on show for the first time in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After almost 120 hours of conservation work by Royal Collection Trust conservators ahead of the London exhibition, Bernardino Campi’s cartoon for an altarpiece of the Virgin and Child is on show for the first time in Scotland.

The cartoon, a large-scale drawing made of four pieces of paper joined together, was originally used to transfer the drawing onto a painting’s surface. The conservation work involved painstakingly removing the drawing from its deteriorating canvas backing and supporting sections where the paper had become as delicate as lace.

The Italian Renaissance saw the range and purpose of drawing greatly expand, resulting in some of the finest works of art in any medium. | Jane Massey

The Italian Renaissance saw the range and purpose of drawing greatly expand, resulting in some of the finest works of art in any medium. Michelangelo’s meticulous drawing A children’s bacchanal marks a highpoint of Renaissance draughtsmanship and is in perfect condition, allowing us to see Michelangelo’s mastery of the art of drawing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a successful launch in 2024, The King’s Gallery will offer £1 tickets for the exhibition to visitors receiving Universal Credit and other named benefits.

Further concessionary rates are available, including discounted tickets for young people, half-price entry for children (with under-fives free), and the option to convert standard tickets bought directly from Royal Collection Trust into a 1-Year Pass for unlimited re-entry for 12 months.

Drawing the Italian Renaissance is at The King’s Gallery, Palace of Holyroodhouse, October 17 - March 1, 2026. For the duration of this exhibition, The King's Gallery is open Thursday to Monday, remaining closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.